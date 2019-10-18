CLOSE
Sanaa Lathan Committed to Create Own Happily Ever After

'The Twilight Zone' Series Premiere - Arrivals

Sanaa Lathan isn’t waiting on Prince Charming. The actress told a reporter she’s devoted to creating her own happily ever after.

Lathan told journalist Taylor Rooks at this year’s CultureCon, held last weekend, why she’s prioritizing investing in herself rather than finding a partner.

“There is this weird obsession with Black women [to] marry,” stated Rooks.

Lathan replied, “We read all these fairy tales—Snow White, Cinderella—…[and] they’re being chosen by a man. That’s when you win when you are chosen by a man. That’s not the truth!”

She declared, “I’ma choose me first.”

“You see how many relationships aren’t working,” Lathan continued. “The divorce rate is—I don’t know—it has got to be over 50 percent. So I wouldn’t invest in something with less than 50 percent. That’s more than half of failure.”

Marriage isn’t totally out of the question for Lathan. She said loving herself first will bring her a better quality partner.

“I do believe in love and I want that for myself, but right now I’m focused on loving myself and the truth is when you start loving yourself, you attract a better quality of situation,” Lathan detailed. “I want somebody who wants me shining; who is not scared of that; who will be there after the days over and actually cares about what’s going on in my life. And I want to do the same for someone.”

Do you agree with her? Our April Watts shares her thoughts. Press play below.

