CLOSE
News One
HomeNews One

Sunken Place Pastor Mark Burns At Conference: ‘Ready To Go To War For Donald J. Trump?’

Pastor Mark Burns hit a new low.

Pastor Mark Burns and his colored contacts have been passionately supporting Trump for a couple years. Lately, he has been overshadowed by other sunken place residents like Candace Owens. However, he is clearly trying to slither his way up back up the ranks of crazy MAGAs.

See Also: A Timeline Of Dallas Cop Amber Guyger Killing Botham Jean In His Own Home

During the conference that showed a video of Trump shooting and killing members of the media, Pastor Mark Burns was in attendance. According to audio from ProPublica and WNYC, Burns told the crowd several times that “we’ve come to declare war” and if anybody was “ready to go to war for Donald J. Trump, this nation?” The audience cheered him on. You can hear the disturbing audio here.

In case you missed it, in the disturbing video, Trump’s face is superimposed on an actor’s body who is shown brutally shooting, stabbing and assaulting digitally manipulated images of news outlets like CNN, ABC, and HuffPost. One of the most disturbing parts comes when Trump is depicted violently attacking some of his most staunch political opponents.

In one instance, the Trump character repeatedly punches someone with Rep. Maxine Waters‘ face superimposed while another character with the word “JAIL” superimposed throws the Waters figure out of a window. In another instance, a Barack Obama character gets his neck snapped while being thrown against a wooden facade.

Another disturbing moment comes when a character with a Black Lives Matter logo superimposed gets grabbed by the neck and shot in the head. The mass shooting and violence in the video was set in a religious house of worship deemed the “Church of Fake News.” The video seems to have been edited from a church massacre scene from the 2014 dark comedy movie “Kingsman: The Secret Service.” You can watch the graphic video for yourself below.

The clip was screened at a three-day conference organized by a pro-Trump group called American Priority at the Trump National Doral Miami resort, according to The New York Times. Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr., his former spokeswomen Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis were scheduled to speak there.

This is clearly a new low.

SEE ALSO:

‘It’s Above Me Now’: Hotel Clerk’s Video With Racist Guest Goes Viral

‘Who Said I Can’t Say Ni**a?’: Blackface Video Of High School Student Sparks Outrage

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

Derion Vence, Maleah Davis, Brittany Bowens

A Disturbing Timeline Of 4-Year-Old Maleah Davis Going Missing After Being Left With Her Stepfather

26 photos Launch gallery

A Disturbing Timeline Of 4-Year-Old Maleah Davis Going Missing After Being Left With Her Stepfather

Continue reading A Disturbing Timeline Of 4-Year-Old Maleah Davis Going Missing After Being Left With Her Stepfather

A Disturbing Timeline Of 4-Year-Old Maleah Davis Going Missing After Being Left With Her Stepfather

UPDATED: June 12, 8:07 a.m. EDT -- The date for Maleah Davis' funeral has been set to take place nearly two months after she went missing in Houston. Her family has launched an online crowdfunding campaign to help pay for the services, which the four-year-old's obituary said will be private. The obituary posted on the website of the Richardson Mortuary in Houston goes on to refer to Maleah as “the adored daughter of Craig Davis Jr. and  Brittany Bowens,” the latter of which is her mother who has come under heightened scrutiny for her possible role in the child’s suspicious disappearance in early May. Bowens was the subject of a petition that appeared to be gaining steam after it called Maleah’s mother to be charged. Those developments came days after Maleah was remembered in Houston as well as Arkansas, where her remains were found last week. People in Arkansas remembered her on Saturday in the same place where the missing four-year-old's remains were found. That somber moment of remembrance came ahead of Houston marking Sunday as Maleah Davis Day in the city that she both called home and went missing from. A group in Houston called Dear Maleah also organized a walk in the girl's honor Sunday morning. "The mile-long walk took participants from City Hall to Harris County Jail, where there was a moment of silence for Maleah, and then participants walked back to City Hall for a bubble release in her honor," according to the local ABC affiliate. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vRVRm3bR21g   The weekend observations came days after investigators moved to execute a warrant for the cellphone of Maleah's stepfather, Darion Vence, who has been jailed for tampering with a corpse but not charged in her death. "According to a Houston police investigator, they don't have enough information to prove intent," Fox News reported. "That’s why there is no murder charge at this point, police say they're not looking at other suspects at this time." Vence reportedly confessed last week and pointed officials to Arkansas, where Maleah's remains were found. After officials learned that Vence said Maleah's body was in Arkansas, they retrieved a garbage bag with human remains from that location and began DNA testing that ultimately confirmed Monday morning that the contents were Maleah. The unfortunate saga that unfolded in Houston showed that fact can many times be much more twisted than fiction. Davis' disappearance made national headlines as Vence claimed that three Hispanic men beat him and kidnapped the little girl. Vence said that on May 4, he, Davis and his two-year-old son were on their way to George Bush International Airport to pick up Davis' mother. A picture of Vence at the hospital with several cuts on his forehead began to circulate as he claimed to be a victim of violence, but it did not take long for his story to appear to unravel. [caption id="attachment_3852183" align="alignnone" width="800"] Source: Houston Police Department[/caption] Over the course a few weeks, many began to suspect that Vence knew more about Davis' whereabouts than he let on. Police arrested Vence days later for tampering with evidence after blood and human decomposition was found in his car. Surveillance video also shows Davis entering an apartment behind Vence, but never coming out. In addition, Vence is seen on the video holding a laundry basket with a garbage bag inside. However, he has avoided being charged with the child's murder. Since Vence's arrest, Bowens has been thrust into the spotlight and many have accused her of also being involved in her own daughter's disappearance. Bowen has denied any wrongdoing. During the course of the investigation, it was reported how Maleah and her siblings were reportedly previously removed from Bowens' home after Texas Child Protective Services (CPS) workers determined allegations of abuse were credible. “In August 2018, Maleah and her brothers were placed with a relative following physical abuse allegations, stemming from a head injury she had, CPS said Monday night,” CNN wrote days after Maleah was reportedly kidnapped. “A judge ordered their return home in February and called for CPS to maintain temporary conservatorship and visit the home at least once a month to check on the family.” Maleah reportedly had multiple brain surgeries. According to ABC reporter Shelly Childers, the surgeries were due to physical abuse. https://twitter.com/shelleyabc13/status/1125538149294325760 Family members began to play the blame game and pointed their fingers at each other as no one seemed to want to accept any responsibility for what has happened to Maleah. See the timeline of this heartbreaking saga below.

Sunken Place Pastor Mark Burns At Conference: ‘Ready To Go To War For Donald J. Trump?’  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
Officer Arrested, Charged With Murder In Killing Of…
 4 days ago
10.15.19
Neighbor Who Testified During Amber Guyger Trial Shot…
 2 weeks ago
10.07.19
Mathew Knowles Reveals He’s Battling Breast Cancer
 2 weeks ago
10.02.19
Renowned Opera Singer Jessye Norman Dead At 74
 2 weeks ago
10.02.19
Amber Guyger Found Guilty Of Murder In Shooting…
 2 weeks ago
10.01.19
I Was Lying Says Black Girl Who Claimed…
 3 weeks ago
09.30.19
California Governor Signs Bill Allowing College Athletes To…
 3 weeks ago
09.30.19
Giuliani Subpoenaed By House Democrats For Ukraine Docs…
 3 weeks ago
09.30.19
Vontaze Burfict Suspended By NFL For The Rest…
 3 weeks ago
09.30.19
Man Struck By Lightning During A Trail Race…
 3 weeks ago
09.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close