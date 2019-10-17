CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
The Clark Sisters Are Back!

BET Presents 19th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration - Backstage & Audience

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

The legendary Clark Sisters are back!

The son of Karen Clark Sheard, J. Drew, posted to Instagram Wednesday afternoon announcing the sisters’ return to music. In his caption, Drew stated, “THE LEGENDS ARE BACK!!”

In a partnership with Karew Entertainment and Motown Gospel, the sisters will be back delivering that good gospel music we love. The sisters have not put out joint music since their 2009 holiday album, Clark Family Christmas. 

 

We are excited to hear this new music!

The Clark Sisters Are Back!  was originally published on praiseindy.com

