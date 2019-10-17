CLOSE
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Rants About ‘Loveless Marriage’ During Intro [Video]

What better place to air out your dirty laundry than a nationally syndicated television game show?

Blair Davis, a contestant on Monday night’s episode of “Wheel of Fortune,” used his introduction with host Pat Sajak to tell viewers he’s “trapped in a loveless marriage” to an “old battle-axe.”

He went on to describe his family, saying his “old battle-axe named Kim” cursed his life with three stepchildren and one grandson who he describes as “rotten.”

Sajak has apparently heard worse because Davis’ admission didn’t trip up the legendary host one bit.

“No wonder you came here,” Sajak joked. “You just wanted to get away from everybody,” before telling Davis he knew he was “being facetious.”

Still, Davis, a San Diego native, says he loves his family “like nobody’s business.”

Check out the cringeworthy moment below.

Source: CNN

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Rants About ‘Loveless Marriage’ During Intro [Video]  was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

