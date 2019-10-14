CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Wooden Cross Made From Titanic Wreckage Up For Auction

Decades ago, Samuel Smith — a carpenter who helped recover bodies after the Titanic wreck in 1912 — collected some wood from the debris and made a wooden cross to honor the passengers who died when the ship hit an iceberg. 

Stay Informed! Click Here To Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Smith’s family kept the cross, but now it’s up for auction at Henry Aldrige and Son in Devizes, Wiltshire for an estimated $14,755 to $22,132. 

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

“The cross made from wreck wood from Titanic is without doubt one of the most powerful and emotive pieces of memorabilia of its type I have ever auctioned,” auctioneer Andrew Aldridge said, according to the Belfast Telegraph. “The provenance is fantastic, we literally know the timeline of where this has been since [the beginning].”

The Titanic sank on April 15, 1912. It was a tragedy that took the lives of 1,517 people. 

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Wooden Cross Made From Titanic Wreckage Up For Auction  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Neighbor Who Testified During Amber Guyger Trial Shot…
 1 week ago
10.07.19
Mathew Knowles Reveals He’s Battling Breast Cancer
 2 weeks ago
10.02.19
Renowned Opera Singer Jessye Norman Dead At 74
 2 weeks ago
10.02.19
Amber Guyger Found Guilty Of Murder In Shooting…
 2 weeks ago
10.01.19
I Was Lying Says Black Girl Who Claimed…
 2 weeks ago
09.30.19
California Governor Signs Bill Allowing College Athletes To…
 2 weeks ago
09.30.19
Giuliani Subpoenaed By House Democrats For Ukraine Docs…
 2 weeks ago
09.30.19
Vontaze Burfict Suspended By NFL For The Rest…
 2 weeks ago
09.30.19
Man Struck By Lightning During A Trail Race…
 2 weeks ago
09.30.19
White Students In Virginia Pin Down Black Classmate,…
 2 weeks ago
09.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close