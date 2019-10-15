CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Prayer Requests “God Wants To Hear From All Of Us–Daily”

TLC Answered Prayers

Source: TLC / LightWorkers Media

Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank Him for all He has done. Philippians 4:6 NLT

Names listed here are prayer requests called in to Sunday Morning Inspirations. To place your name or someone you would like us to pray for on the list, you may call Sunday morning – 314-969-0955, or email Evangelist Mary Tillman at mtillman@radio-one.com

All sick, shut-in and bereaved families

Pastors, Clergy, Spiritual and Political Leaders

Families & Victims of Police Brutality

Victims of Sexual Harassment/Terrorist/Murderers

All Victims of Destruction

School Teachers/Administrators/Bus Drivers

Homeless and Misfortunate

Honorable Wesley Bell

Honorable Kim Gardner

Police Chief John Hayden

Honorable Jimmie Edwards

Victims Hurricane Dorian

Families of Children Shot

Family of Actress Dianne Carroll

Family of Austin R (Chicago, IL)

Marquita K (Columbus, MS)

Clemistine B & Family

Conrod Family

Germany G

Houston & Bohanan Families

Vicki L

Sean C

Emma

Alvin P

Kenneth G

Evelyn

Vanessa W

Mother Tillie

Albert

Mike A

Howard B

Toni

Charlesetta

Alfred C

Irma

Evangelist Gayle T

Robin @ West Side

Sis. Houston

Mother Mattie Vinson

Mother Mary Ward

Deacon Clarence Grayson

Wanda C

Jerome F

Irene C

Lisa E

Sis. January

 

 

Prayer Requests “God Wants To Hear From All Of Us–Daily”  was originally published on 955thelou.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Officer Arrested, Charged With Murder In Killing Of…
 22 hours ago
10.15.19
Neighbor Who Testified During Amber Guyger Trial Shot…
 1 week ago
10.07.19
Mathew Knowles Reveals He’s Battling Breast Cancer
 2 weeks ago
10.02.19
Renowned Opera Singer Jessye Norman Dead At 74
 2 weeks ago
10.02.19
Amber Guyger Found Guilty Of Murder In Shooting…
 2 weeks ago
10.01.19
I Was Lying Says Black Girl Who Claimed…
 2 weeks ago
09.30.19
California Governor Signs Bill Allowing College Athletes To…
 2 weeks ago
09.30.19
Giuliani Subpoenaed By House Democrats For Ukraine Docs…
 2 weeks ago
09.30.19
Vontaze Burfict Suspended By NFL For The Rest…
 2 weeks ago
09.30.19
Man Struck By Lightning During A Trail Race…
 2 weeks ago
09.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close