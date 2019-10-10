CLOSE
Get Up Erica
Walking On Water: $3,000 ‘Jesus Shoes’ Filled With Holy Water Sell Out In Minutes 

Brooklyn-based brand MSHF is bringing a whole new meaning to the phrase, “walking on water.” They released a limited-edition NIke Air Max 97 sneaker injected with holy water from the Jordan River and they sold out within minutes after the launch. 

“We were wondering, what would a collab with Jesus Christ look like?” head of commerce, Daniel Greenberg, told New York Post. “As a Jew myself, the only thing I knew was that he walked on water.”

SEE ALSO: Lecrae Gets Baptized in the Jordan River, Gives Sneak Peak Into New Music

The holy water in the ‘Jesus shoes’ can be seen through the sole of the sneaker next to the Bible verse, Matthew 14:25 (the story of Jesus walking on water). Other Christian symbols on the shoe include a single blood drop, a crucifix attached to the laces, frankincense-scented insoles and a Latin INRI inscription that translates to “Jesus the Nazarene, King of the Jews.”

