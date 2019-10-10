Ericaism: Sometimes Your Circle Has To Shrink [VIDEO]

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Sometimes your circle has to shrink. It shouldn’t be a quick decision, but be honest with yourself, Erica Campbell recommends. If you have to fake the friendship, it’s time to reevaluate it. Press play to hear today’s Ericaism on having conversations like this…

Get Up! Posted 10 hours ago

