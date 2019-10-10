LECRAE Extends His Reach from Music to Tech

Source: courtesy of LecraeGrammy award-winning artist, Lecrae, has branched out from music into tech as an investor! After announcing his partnership with Oust Labs, a full-service agency that converts ideas into enterprises, Lecrae has invested in MXD (Getmxd.com), innovative software that is a game-changer for indie artists, A&R executives, producers, podcasters, editors, film creators and more. “We’re in a time in history where technology is providing solutions for nearly every field. The entertainment world needs these solutions and I’m committed to making sure they are affordable and accessible,” shares Lecrae.

Anyone can use MXD to create incredible professional high-quality mixes for songs, podcasts, or commercials. Just upload your tracks, choose your sound profile and for less than a hundred dollars, you can get a fully mixed professional audio delivered to your inbox in 48 hours or less.

Hear the MXD difference by clicking here

https://www.getmxd.com/hearthedifference

Lecrae is the CEO and co-founder of several business ventures including Atlanta based, Reach Records, an independent music label he founded in 2004 with a partner, Ben Washer. “Building a record label from the ground-up has given me a deeper appreciation for what it takes to put out your music independently,” explains Lecrae. “Although I’m now partnered with a major label, I started out as an indy artist and still run an independent label. I wish technology like MXD was available when I started out.”

MXD is founded by Jacob “Biz” Morris, a Grammy Award-winning engineer and audio mixer. “Before MXD my inbox was flooded with requests for services, but at rates, I couldn’t commit to,” explains Morris. He shared the number of direct messages and emails requesting audio engineering services with Lecrae who astonished introduced him to Oust founder Dan Duncan to help create a solution. Through the Oust Labs Accelerator and startup studio program, Morris went from ideation to execution within three months. Morris says Oust’s support has been instrumental in launching his brand. “Their team pushes the boundaries on creativity,” he said. “Oust’s branding is amazing and the team is phenomenal!”

Oust’s unique model and approach places a large emphasis on branding, creativity, and sought after “wildness.” In addition to the creative assets, they also connect founders to a community of advisors, mentors, and other entrepreneurs to encourage them along the way. Entrepreneurs present their ideas to the Oust Labs incubator and the full-service agency selects the most promising ideas and helps the startups design, market, launch and even source seed funding to kick off their businesses. Duncan shares that the program has helped two of their start-ups secure over $50K each in seed funding from their network of investors.

