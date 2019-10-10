A LUPUS FUNDRAISING EVENT Hilton Richmond Downtown – Richmond, VA

Richmond, VA — ( OCTOBER 10, 2019), With a vision and focus to pro-actively serve as a catalyst for effective change for all women and their children, it is the goal of Brenda Campbell MSW|MBA, Founding CEO/Executive Director The Enhancement Fouundation/USSMC to promote productive healthy lives while building future legacies for the next generation of women. During this event gathering, (TEF)’s focus and proactive measure will be directed toward providing a platform for where wisdom and awareness, empowerment, honor, support and resources to assist women can occur.

This special event will assist all women in the following: (1) ascertaining more information about the Lupus disease, while exploring better nutritional and healthy options; (2) supporting needed research efforts to ensure the power of science to drive new treatments to prevent continued disease progression, while yet finding a cure and; (3) creating an atmosphere of testimonial experience, love, giving and receiving and a celebration of Christmas for all women, their children and others.

There will also be special guests including, including Gospel Recording artist, Chiquita L. Cross, Dr. Stamatina Danieldes, MD, Cindy Finke, BSN, Tonya Lewis, Comedienne, Chrystal Rucker, National Gospel Recording Artist, and Dr. Apostle Sylvia Cunningham, Inspirational Speaker. Sheilah Belle will be the guest MC for the evening.

This overwhelming disease Systemic Lupus Erythematous (SLE or Lupus) is an autoimmune disease where one’s immune system attacks healthy cells. Lupus can potentially damage many parts of the body and its affects are more common among women of African American, Hispanic, Asian, and Native American descent, followed by Caucasian women as well as a small number of men.

Come Complimenting a Season of Cleansing, New Birth, Celebration, & Victory! Life is Golden!

An Exciting Evening Program of Events:

* Registration Pre-Function Time: 4:00 P.M. A mix and mingle networking support | shopping & exploring the exhibits and vendors

* Music & Entertainment | Noted Guest Speakers & Presenters |Testimonials from the Real Lupus Champions | Dinner | A Mini Special Fashion Show by Dillards | Comedy | A Silent Auction| Gift Giving & Special Activities | Toys For Tots | An Inspirational Powerhouse Speaker | Photo Shoot – Step & Repeat – A Proclamation from both the Governor and Mayor is expected.

Deadline: October 31, 2019 for Sponsors, Vendors, Advertisements – For More Info visit: www.enhancementfoundation.org

Email: Programs@enhancementfoundation.org

For Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-enhancement-foundationtefs-christmas-a-season-for-celebration-a-lupus-fundraising-event-for-an-tickets-42796266786 (Group rates available upon request)

Among Our Partners, Supporters & Sponsors This Year: GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), (8th largest a science-led global healthcare company pharmaceutical company | (VCU) Rheumatology Department-Health Systems | The Allison Breast Center| Global Executive Staffing, LLC | Whole Foods| Law Offices of Vicky L. Orem | Good Foods Grocery | Hilton | Stony Point CineBistro | Dillards | Cheesecake Factory | Firebird’s Restaurant | Vistaprint | Olive Garden | Michaela’s Bakery | FeelGood Gospel | Toys-for Tots | Paparazzi | USSMC | Traci Lynn Fashion Jewelry | Lupus Foundation | Lupus Research Alliance| The Belle Report & Others.

