CLOSE
Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

SpeakHER Podcast: Season 3, Episode 6, Venkayla Haynes & Why We Need To Believe Black Women & Femmes When It Comes To Sexual Violence

Organizer Venkayala Haynes talks about how she turned her own trauma into the strength to advocate for others.

SpeakHER Podcast, Season 3, Episode 6

Source: iOne Creative Services

*Trigger warning: This episode discusses sexual assault and may be difficult for those who are survivors.

Venkayala Haynes is a survivor on many accounts. Haynes is one of the most prominent voices in regards to advocating for victims of sexual violence, a position that she takes seriously as someone who has lived the experience. On this episode of the SpeakHER podcast, we talk about what constitutes as sexual violence, rape culture, the history of Black women who have been doing the work in advocating for victims, and how Black communities, specifically Black women and femmes, continue to be the most vulnerable victims of these horrendous acts.

SpeakHER Podcast: Season 3, Episode 6, Venkayla Haynes & Why We Need To Believe Black Women & Femmes When It Comes To Sexual Violence  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Neighbor Who Testified During Amber Guyger Trial Shot…
 6 days ago
10.07.19
Mathew Knowles Reveals He’s Battling Breast Cancer
 1 week ago
10.02.19
Renowned Opera Singer Jessye Norman Dead At 74
 1 week ago
10.02.19
Amber Guyger Found Guilty Of Murder In Shooting…
 1 week ago
10.01.19
I Was Lying Says Black Girl Who Claimed…
 2 weeks ago
09.30.19
California Governor Signs Bill Allowing College Athletes To…
 2 weeks ago
09.30.19
Giuliani Subpoenaed By House Democrats For Ukraine Docs…
 2 weeks ago
09.30.19
Vontaze Burfict Suspended By NFL For The Rest…
 2 weeks ago
09.30.19
Man Struck By Lightning During A Trail Race…
 2 weeks ago
09.30.19
White Students In Virginia Pin Down Black Classmate,…
 2 weeks ago
09.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close