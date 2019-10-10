Don’t Miss The Halloween Spooktacular In Wake Forest

The Wake Forest Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resources (PRCR) Department will sponsor its annual Halloween Spooktacular on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 4:30-8 p.m. at the new Joyner Park Community Center, 701 Harris Road.
Presented by Tuscan Ridge Animal Hospital and Champion Windows, Sunrooms & Home Exteriors, the Halloween Spooktacular is a free, family-oriented festival for children ages 12 and younger.
This year’s festivities will include a balloon artist and cupcake walk, along with a variety of ghostly games and activities, and free pumpkin giveaways – while supplies last.
Costumes are optional, but best costumes will be featured on the Town’s website and social media pages.
For the last several years, the PRCR Department offered the Halloween Spooktacular at the Flaherty Park Community Center. Due to the event’s tremendous popularity, organizers decided to relocate the event to the more spacious Joyner Park Community Center. Anyone planning to attend is urged to note the new event location.
For more information about the Halloween Spooktacular, visit http://bit.ly/WFHalloweenSpooktacular or call 919-435-9560.
Everything We Know About The 'Girlfriends' 'Reunion Episode Of 'Black-ish'
