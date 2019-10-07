Deborah Joy Winans “When I Rose” World Premiere

New York, NY – Congratulations to national recording artist and actress, Deborah Joy Winans on the release of her world premiere of new music video.

“When I Rose” recently premiered on BET Gospel.

The remix of the enduring choir classic, is available for streaming and download on all digital platforms, and Winans is set to perform the original version on this season of Own and Lionsgate’s television series “Greenleaf.”

“It was so much fun remaking a classic gospel song with a modern twist,” said Winans.

