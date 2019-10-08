Momolu Stewart Released From Prison With The Help Of Kim Kardashian

#KimK is back at it again with the assist! A Washington, DC inmate whose case has been taken under the wing of #KimKardashianWest was freed from prison yesterday after spending nearly 23 years behind bars for murder.

#MomoluStewart, now 39 years old, was convicted back in 1999 after being tried as an adult at the age 16, has his sentence suspended last week and walked out of jail a free man. Stewart’s release came two months after Kim wrote a letter in his support to DC Superior Court Judge Robert Salerno. “I was buried alive. So now, I’ve been ressurected. I’m back and I’m better” says Momolu.

Mrs. West made a statement to sources explaining how Stewart is “rehabilitated and is no longer dangerous to society. While he cannot go back and change what happened when he was 16 years old, he takes responsibility for the pain he has caused to the victim’s family, and feels true remorse for his role in the crime that resulted in the loss of life”.

She highlighted Stewart’s traumatic upbringing in a rough DC neighborhood overrun with drugs and violence that lead him toward unlawfulness. His mother killed his father when he was 6 years old and without a dad, Stewart “turned to the streets for guidance” Kim added.

We are happy to see this man free and born again. Kim has been doing a good job with assisting cases like this and we hope to see many more!

Posted October 8, 2019

