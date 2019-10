Several students at Wingate University have complained about the food in the dining hall being undercooked and filled with worms.

The complaints prompted an investigation by the Union County Health Department.

The department said a Sept. 5 investigation uncovered more worms in the broccoli, forcing the dining hall vendor, Aramark, to pull the vegetable.

Read more at ABC11.com (source)

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: