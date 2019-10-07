CLOSE
Tyler Perry Celebrates and Makes History and Open First Ever Fully Black Owned Studio Lot

45th NAACP Image Awards Presented By TV One - Backstage And Audience

Source: John Sciulli / Getty

On Saturday, October 5, 2019, history was made in Atlanta, GA. The first ever fully Black Owned Studio Opened it’s doors to the public and for business and getting a few preview of what the studio has to offered were just about all of Black Hollywood’s elite as they descended upon the Peach Tree City to celebrate the grand opening of Tyler Perry Studios, which also incidentally stands on a former Confederate Army base.

Some of Perry’s impressive and notable guests at the grand opening gala Oprah Winfrey, Ava DuVernay, Cicely Tyson, David and Tamela Mann, Kirk and Tammy Franklin, Michelle Williams, Kelly Rowland, Samuel L. Jackson, Stacey Abrams, Halle Berry, Tiffany Haddish, Yolanda Adams as well as the Clark Sisters who performed, Gale King, Anthony Hamilton, Bishop T D Jakes and even a surprise appearance by Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

Perry also delivered a moving tribute to the late Diahann Carroll at the weekend celebration.  “Her level of grace, class and inspiration was just beyond anything I could ever imagine,” he said. “The very fact that we were able to have her on the planet at the same time as we are, we should all be very, very blessed.”

Guests were also treated mobile tours of the studio lot that included just about everything you could image.  It is simply amazing for taping his many television shows, as it included various built neighbors with various home styles, sidewalks and light posts, including the neighbor set for “The Haves and Have Nots.  He also built an exact replica of the house he used for years when taping Medea’s various ventures, in Atlanta’s West End neighbor, as well as a replica of the most iconic address in America, the White House coming in close to 35,000 square feet.

What’s even more impressive about Tyler Perry Studios is “The studio lots of Disney, Warner Bros, Paramount, Fox and Sony could fit inside Tyler Perry’s studio lot at the same time – and there would still be 60 acres to spare,” DuVernay stated in a Tweet.

Before Perry’s guests left their amazing weeking, Perry reminded everyone, If you can Dream it, you can surely achieve it!”

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

Tyler Perry Celebrates and Makes History and Open First Ever Fully Black Owned Studio Lot  was originally published on praiserichmond.com

