CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Cynthia Bailey & Fiancé Mike Hill Set 2020 Wedding Date

 

As season 12 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta approaches and several romances have come to a close, Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill seem to be forging full speed ahead, by setting an official wedding date for their upcoming nuptials.

On Wednesday Bailey shared the good news on her Instagram. “Things 2 do: set wedding date,” she wrote with a check mark and diamond ring emoji next to it. “Hint: We can see it clearly,” seems to refer to a date set in the year 2020.

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

But it was the revelation that her castmate Kandi Burruss helped the couple set on the official date. “Fun Fact: @Kandi came up with the perfect wedding date for us,” Bailey wrote. In a separate Instastory, she again thanked Kandi for her help.

Since the beginning of their relationship after meeting through mutual friend Steve Harvey in 2018, the couple seems to be madly in love and in deep anticipation of their wedding day. It will be interesting to see the lead up to their engagement on the reality show and how the two navigate the impending reality of merging two lives into one.

In the meantime, until more details are released about the couple’s impending nuptials, we will be tuning in to the newest season of the Housewives franchise. A reality show that genuinely continues the gift that just keeps on giving.

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com

Cynthia Bailey & Fiancé Mike Hill Set 2020 Wedding Date  was originally published on getuperica.com

Videos
Latest
Mathew Knowles Reveals He’s Battling Breast Cancer
 2 days ago
10.02.19
Renowned Opera Singer Jessye Norman Dead At 74
 3 days ago
10.02.19
Amber Guyger Found Guilty Of Murder In Shooting…
 3 days ago
10.01.19
I Was Lying Says Black Girl Who Claimed…
 4 days ago
09.30.19
California Governor Signs Bill Allowing College Athletes To…
 4 days ago
09.30.19
Giuliani Subpoenaed By House Democrats For Ukraine Docs…
 4 days ago
09.30.19
Vontaze Burfict Suspended By NFL For The Rest…
 4 days ago
09.30.19
Man Struck By Lightning During A Trail Race…
 4 days ago
09.30.19
White Students In Virginia Pin Down Black Classmate,…
 4 days ago
09.30.19
Amber Guyger Tearfully Testifies In Murder Trial, Social…
 4 days ago
09.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close