Brad Pitt Reveals He No Longer Identifies As Atheist

Being one of Hollywood’s biggest stars has given Brad Pitt a huge platform to share his beliefs.
Over the years, Pitt has been very open about his religious beliefs including a long period where the actor identified as an “atheist”.
Well now it appears he has had a change of heart and blames his “rebellious” spirit for the controversial title.
Pitt explained to GQ in the magazine’s October issue:
“Oh, man, I’ve gone through everything. Like, I cling to religion. I grew up with Christianity. Always questioned it, but it worked at times. And then when I got on my own, I completely left it and I called myself agnostic. Tried a few spiritual things but didn’t feel right. Then I called myself an atheist for a while, just kind of being rebellious. I wasn’t really. But I kinda labeled myself that for a while. It felt punk rock enough. And then I found myself coming back around to just belief in…I hate to use the word spirituality, but just a belief in that we’re all connected.”
What do you think about Pitt’s revelation? Let us know in the comments and tell us if your belief in Christ has ever wavered.
