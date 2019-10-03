Faith Walking: What Are You Asking God For?

Get Up Erica
| 10.03.19
In today’s Faith Walking, Erica Campbell looked to 1 Kings 3: 5-12, where the Lord appears to Solomon and Solomon makes a request, to shed light on what we’re asking God for. What are you asking God for? When what you’re asking for pleases Him, you have nothing to worry about. 

