CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: Full Body Workout [VIDEO]

 

This week on Get Up & Move, Erica Campbell’s trainer Dawn Strozier runs down a full body workout that consists of four rounds of the following:

10 Plank/Dumbbell Roll/In Out Pike

15 Down and Up Plank

25 Mountain Climbers

10 Shoulder Push Ups

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: Full Body Workout [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Mathew Knowles Reveals He’s Battling Breast Cancer
 2 days ago
10.02.19
Renowned Opera Singer Jessye Norman Dead At 74
 2 days ago
10.02.19
Amber Guyger Found Guilty Of Murder In Shooting…
 2 days ago
10.01.19
I Was Lying Says Black Girl Who Claimed…
 3 days ago
09.30.19
California Governor Signs Bill Allowing College Athletes To…
 3 days ago
09.30.19
Giuliani Subpoenaed By House Democrats For Ukraine Docs…
 3 days ago
09.30.19
Vontaze Burfict Suspended By NFL For The Rest…
 3 days ago
09.30.19
Man Struck By Lightning During A Trail Race…
 3 days ago
09.30.19
White Students In Virginia Pin Down Black Classmate,…
 3 days ago
09.30.19
Amber Guyger Tearfully Testifies In Murder Trial, Social…
 3 days ago
09.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close