CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Artists Announced for Pastor Donnie McClurkin’s 60th Birthday All-Star Tribute Concert

Donnie McClurkin

Source: Bert Saraco / Bert SaracoOctober 2, 2019 (New York, NY) – The initial line-up for Pastor Donnie McClurkin’s 60th Birthday All-Star Tribute Concert was announced today.

This special evening celebrating the landmark birthday for renowned singer-songwriter Pastor Donnie McClurkin will take place Saturday, November 16 at the Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral of New York located at 110-31 Merrick Blvd., Jamaica NY.

Gospel music lovers can expect a powerful evening of worship, and inspiration from today’s top artists including multiple award winners, CeCe Winans, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell, Kierra Sheard, and Jonathan McReynolds. The amazing concert will be hosted by gospel powerhouse Kirk Franklin.

Pastor Donnie McClurkin’s 60th Birthday All-Star Tribute Concert is sponsored by Compassion International.

Tickets are on sale now at Donnie60.ticketlocity.com

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

Artists Announced for Pastor Donnie McClurkin’s 60th Birthday All-Star Tribute Concert  was originally published on praiserichmond.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Mathew Knowles Reveals He’s Battling Breast Cancer
 1 day ago
10.02.19
Renowned Opera Singer Jessye Norman Dead At 74
 2 days ago
10.02.19
Amber Guyger Found Guilty Of Murder In Shooting…
 2 days ago
10.01.19
I Was Lying Says Black Girl Who Claimed…
 3 days ago
09.30.19
California Governor Signs Bill Allowing College Athletes To…
 3 days ago
09.30.19
Giuliani Subpoenaed By House Democrats For Ukraine Docs…
 3 days ago
09.30.19
Vontaze Burfict Suspended By NFL For The Rest…
 3 days ago
09.30.19
Man Struck By Lightning During A Trail Race…
 3 days ago
09.30.19
White Students In Virginia Pin Down Black Classmate,…
 3 days ago
09.30.19
Amber Guyger Tearfully Testifies In Murder Trial, Social…
 3 days ago
09.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close