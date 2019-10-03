“Mr. International” Earl Bynum & His L’rae Entertainment Recording Artist A’Saun, Nominees On The First Round Ballot For The Grammys®

Norfolk, VA – October 1, 2019 — And the Grammy goes to…Earl Bynum. And the Grammy goes to…A’Saun. These words would be amazing to hear at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards in 2020. Voting for the 2020 nominees has begun, and Earl Bynum and his L’rae Entertainment artist A’Saun are both on the First Round Ballot as nominees. Earl Bynum is on the ballot for Best Gospel Album for his self titled album, “This Song is for You”. This makes Bynum’s first time making the Grammy ballot.

Also with the apples not falling far from the tree, Bynum’s L’rae Entertainment Company’s first recording artist A’Saun, also made the first round on the ballot for Best Gospel Performance / Song, “Days of Elijah”.

Even though the Grammys ceremony is not taking place until January 26 of 2020, the nominee selection process has begun. On September 25th, the first round of voting will begin and will continue until October 10th.

Additional producers and or writers on these projects consist of Kentric Morris, Gerald Thompson, George Tyler, Kendal Wyatt, Cedric Rouson Christopher Georges, Colvin Chambers, Kenneth Williams, Jr., Andra Cross, Darius Mines and Brandon “B Ham” Hamlin.

Voting members of the Recording Academy for the Grammys are asked to show their consideration and support by casting your vote for Earl Bynum & A’Saun.

