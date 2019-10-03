TISHA CAMPBELL BARES ALL !

SILVER SPRING, MD) – October 2, 2019 – TV One’s original auto-biographical series UNCENSORED returns for its second season with the premiere episode spotlighting singer/actress Tisha Campbell on Sunday, October 6 at 9 p.m. ET/8C. The edgy docu-series explores the private lives of some of today’s most notable personalities.

Overcoming a lifetime of adversity and heartbreak, Tisha Campbell is the epitome of a survivor. Traumatized by sexual assault at the tender age of three, coupled with an unexpected journey through autism, Campbell realized her life’s mission would be to help others in need.

Rising from humble beginnings, Campbell witnessed her parents struggle to make ends meet. Determined to become a contender for both her family and herself, she discovered her potential as an entertainer. A regular fixture on the audition circuit, she quickly established herself as “the one to watch.” A chance encounter with lifelong friend, Tichina Arnold, ultimately changed the trajectory of Campbell’s life and career.

Recognized as one of Black Hollywood’s most beloved actresses and a two-time NAACP Image Award winner, Campbell has portrayed an array of iconic characters on film and screen including roles in “Little Shop of Horrors,” “School Daze,” “House Party,” “Martin” and “My Wife and Kids.” Redefining balance in parental advocacy, while firmly cementing herself as a main stay in pop culture, Tisha Campbell continues to reinvent herself as an artist with no limits.

UNCENSORED delves into the lives of luminaries as they reveal secrets to their success, obstacles they faced and how they’ve navigated the perils of social media that helped but sometimes haunted their careers. This season, viewers will get a glimpse into the lives of celebrities as they personally reveal their own stories, in their own words.

UNCENSORED is produced for TV One by Eric Tomosunas (Executive Producer), Keith Neal (Executive Producer), Paul Hall (Showrunner), Jay Allen (Supervising Producer) and James Seppelfrick of Swirl Films. For TV One, Jason Ryan is Executive Producer in Charge of Production, Donyell Kennedy-McCullough is Senior Director of Talent & Casting and Brigitte McCray is Senior Vice President of Original Programming and Production.

