CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

US Federal Judge Blocks Georgia Abortion Law

Supreme Court Issues Opinions On Redistricting And Racial Bias In Jury Selection

Source: Win McNamee / Getty

According to reporting in the New York Times, a federal judge blocked Gov. Brian Kemp’s controversial Abortion Law, which would have banned abortions as early as six weeks. The law would have gone into affect in January 2020, but the temporary block puts a snag in Republicans plans to change the landscape of abortion in America. Similar southern states have also blocked laws that banned early stage abortions.

Judge Steve C. Jones of United States District Court in Atlanta said the law,”probably ran afoul of women’s right to an abortion, which he said was guaranteed by the Constitution until about 24 weeks into pregnancy.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

______

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

US Federal Judge Blocks Georgia Abortion Law  was originally published on majicatl.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Mathew Knowles Reveals He’s Battling Breast Cancer
 1 day ago
10.02.19
Renowned Opera Singer Jessye Norman Dead At 74
 2 days ago
10.02.19
Amber Guyger Found Guilty Of Murder In Shooting…
 2 days ago
10.01.19
I Was Lying Says Black Girl Who Claimed…
 3 days ago
09.30.19
California Governor Signs Bill Allowing College Athletes To…
 3 days ago
09.30.19
Giuliani Subpoenaed By House Democrats For Ukraine Docs…
 3 days ago
09.30.19
Vontaze Burfict Suspended By NFL For The Rest…
 3 days ago
09.30.19
Man Struck By Lightning During A Trail Race…
 3 days ago
09.30.19
White Students In Virginia Pin Down Black Classmate,…
 3 days ago
09.30.19
Amber Guyger Tearfully Testifies In Murder Trial, Social…
 3 days ago
09.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close