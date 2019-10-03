CLOSE
Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

SpeakHER Podcast: Season 3, Episode 5, Clarissa Brooks On Speaking Truth To Power, Colorism & Decolonizing Her Mind

SpeakHER Podcast, Season 3, Episode 5

Source: iOne Creative Services 

In January, respected journalist Clarissa Brooks found herself in the crossfire of criticism after she publicly called out activist Shaun King over alleged misappropriated fundraising. King has since apologized to Brooks after threatening legal action against her. In the time following Brooks has since moved on, but still fights to maintain the same reverence for her passions which include organizing, activism and navigating the world as a queer Black woman.

SpeakHER Podcast: Season 3, Episode 5, Clarissa Brooks On Speaking Truth To Power, Colorism & Decolonizing Her Mind  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Mathew Knowles Reveals He’s Battling Breast Cancer
 1 day ago
10.02.19
Renowned Opera Singer Jessye Norman Dead At 74
 2 days ago
10.02.19
Amber Guyger Found Guilty Of Murder In Shooting…
 2 days ago
10.01.19
I Was Lying Says Black Girl Who Claimed…
 3 days ago
09.30.19
California Governor Signs Bill Allowing College Athletes To…
 3 days ago
09.30.19
Giuliani Subpoenaed By House Democrats For Ukraine Docs…
 3 days ago
09.30.19
Vontaze Burfict Suspended By NFL For The Rest…
 3 days ago
09.30.19
Man Struck By Lightning During A Trail Race…
 3 days ago
09.30.19
White Students In Virginia Pin Down Black Classmate,…
 3 days ago
09.30.19
Amber Guyger Tearfully Testifies In Murder Trial, Social…
 3 days ago
09.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close