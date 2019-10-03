CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Bernie Sanders hospitalized for heart prodecure

Bernie Sanders has been hospitalized after a heart procedure.

The democratic candidate is currently resting at a Las Vegas hospital after having a heart procedure. He received two stents in the heart.

According to the New York Times, Sanders was in Las Vegas at the memorial for the 2017 Las Vegas shooting for a speaking engagement Tuesday night. During his speech, he felt some discomfort in his chest.

Sanders, 78, found out that he had a blockage in an artery when he went in to get checked. His events will be canceled until further notice.

Jeff Weaver, Bernie Sanders’s advisor, told New York Times that the candidate is doing well and resting. There is no word yet if he will be present for the upcoming debate on Oct. 15th.

(Source)

Bernie Sanders hospitalized for heart prodecure  was originally published on wiznation.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Mathew Knowles Reveals He’s Battling Breast Cancer
 1 day ago
10.02.19
Renowned Opera Singer Jessye Norman Dead At 74
 2 days ago
10.02.19
Amber Guyger Found Guilty Of Murder In Shooting…
 2 days ago
10.01.19
I Was Lying Says Black Girl Who Claimed…
 3 days ago
09.30.19
California Governor Signs Bill Allowing College Athletes To…
 3 days ago
09.30.19
Giuliani Subpoenaed By House Democrats For Ukraine Docs…
 3 days ago
09.30.19
Vontaze Burfict Suspended By NFL For The Rest…
 3 days ago
09.30.19
Man Struck By Lightning During A Trail Race…
 3 days ago
09.30.19
White Students In Virginia Pin Down Black Classmate,…
 3 days ago
09.30.19
Amber Guyger Tearfully Testifies In Murder Trial, Social…
 3 days ago
09.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close