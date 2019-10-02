Beyoncé’s and Solange’s Father, Mathew Knowles, Has Breast Cancer

As Breast Cancer Awareness Month enters into its second day, the world is receiving shocking news about one popular father who has just been diagnosed with Breast Cancer.

Mathew Knowles, 67, best known for managing Destiny’s Child and the father to Beyoncé and Solange has revealed that he has Breast Cancer.

Let’s keep Mr. Knowles and his family uplifted in prayer and that God will heal his body.

