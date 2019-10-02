Anthony Brown & Group Therapy’s Hit Single On Blessings Maintains #1 Position On the Billboard

Los Angeles, CA (October 2, 2019) – Key of Music, Tyscot Records, and Fairtrade gospel sensation, ANTHONY BROWN & group therAPy maintains the number one position on the Billboard Gospel Airplay Chart for three consecutive weeks with viral single Blessings on Blessings.

Blessings on Blessings is nominated for a GMA Dove Award for Contemporary Gospel/Urban Recorded Song of the Year and the viral official music video has already attracted over 1.4 million views. The original lyric video can be enjoyed here. To view the remix video, click here.

Recently, Anthony Brown was surprised with an RIAA Certified gold plaque presentation for 2015 hit single, Worth from sophomore album Everyday Jesus at his alma mater, Morgan State University.

ANTHONY BROWN & group therAPy will kick off their 2econd Wind Live Tour at the Bronze Peacock at the Houston House of Blues in Texas on Sunday, October 6, 2019 and will be coming to a city near you. Tickets are now on sale at AJBLIVE.COM.

The 2econd Wind Live Tour is a spiritual musical experience. It is a journey from praise and worship to uplifting tempos delivered through their live performance of songs from their upcoming album “Another One,” “Real,” and “He Always Wins,” along with many fan favorites like “Worth,” “Trust in You,” and “I Got That.” Anthony’s hope is that each attendee will walk away with their spirits rejuvenated and faith uplifted through his testimony of songs.

2econd Wind Live Tour Dates & Venues

October 6 Houston, TX The Bronze Peacock at Houston House of Blues

October 9 Orlando, FL The Abbey

October 11 Atlanta, GA The Loft

October 16 Nashville, TN City Winery

October 21 Washington, DC The 930 Club

October 22 Detroit, MI The El Club

November 2 Chicago, IL The Promontory

November 7 Brooklyn, NY The Knitting Factory

2econd Wind: Ready official release date is October 18, 2019 and available for pre-order via Walmart, Amazon, and iTunes here. Pre-order includes song, Real featuring Grammy-nominated gospel singer, Jonathan McReynolds available for download this Friday, October 4.

