Lowe’s Home Improvement is hiring more than 500 workers for stores across the Triangle and Fayetteville.

“Walk-in Wednesday” job fairs are scheduled for Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at all Lowe’s stores. The fair allows job seekers to interview for many positions – full and part time.

Come ready and you may leave out with a job.

