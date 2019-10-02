It’s National Walk To School Day

Be on the lookout for kids walking or biking to school this morning as thousands across the country recognize National Walk To School Day.

The event is meant to promote and inspire health behaviors and safer routes for students to walk and bike to school.

International Walk to School Day is a global event that involves communities from more than 40 countries walking and biking to school on the same day. It began in 1997 as a one-day event. Over time, this event has become part of a movement for year-round safe routes to school and a celebration – with record breaking participation – each October.

