Mathew Knowles shared some heartbreaking news while on the set of Good Morning America: he’s battling breast cancer.

The 67-year-old longtime music exec revealed the news in a sit-down with Michael Strahan in an interview that is set to air tomorrow. GMA revealed a teaser clip on social media on Tuesday.

TOMORROW ON @GMA: @MathewKnowles, the father of @Beyonce and @solangeknowles, sits down one-on-one with @michaelstrahan and reveals his fight with breast cancer. See the EXCLUSIVE interview only on GMA tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Gmojh40ARb — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 1, 2019

“How was it to tell your family about the diagnosis?” Strahan asks. We are keeping Mathew and the entire Knowles family in our prayers.

Mathew Knowles Reveals He’s Battling Breast Cancer was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Brandon Caldwell Posted 34 mins ago

