Godfather of Gospel Music Honored with Street Sign in Hometown

A legendary gospel singer receives a big honor in New York City.

Reverend Timothy Wright, also known as the Godfather of Gospel Music, was honored Monday with his own intersection in Brooklyn.

Reverend Timothy Wright Way now lies along Pacific Street and Utica Avenue in Crown Heights, just feet from the Grace Tabernacle Christian Center where he served as pastor.

The street renaming was championed by Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and city councilman Robert Cornegy. It took them years to get it approved.

They hope the sign sparks a newfound interest in a man who left his mark on his community and beyond. Check out video of the ceremony below.

Source: PIX 11 News

Godfather of Gospel Music Honored with Street Sign in Hometown was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

