GRIFF’s Birthday Prayer [VIDEO]

GRIFF celebrated his birthday on September 30 and he has a lot to celebrate. In this prayer, he asked God to bless the people in his life and thanked God for letting him live life for as long as he has.

GRIFF's Birthday Prayer

Posted 7 hours ago

