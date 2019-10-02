CLOSE
Do You Have Your REAL ID Yet? Time Is Running Out!

We’re one year from the REAL ID  act from taking effect. The North Carolina DMV is urging you to get your REAL ID before the deadline of October 1, 2020 so that you can avoid the long lines. The REAL ID or a passport will be required for you to board a commercial airline or enter a federal building after the deadline passes.

You will need all of the following items to obtain your REAL ID:

  • One document (with full name) proving identity and date of birth
  • One document (with full name and full Social Security number) confirming Social Security number
  • Two documents (with current physical address) proving North Carolina residency
  • If you’re a non-U.S. citizen, you’ll also need one document (with full name) proving legal presence/lawful status
  • If you have had any name change, you will need one or more documents verifying your name change

 

