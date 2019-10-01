Sexual Assault Arrest has Been Made In The Chapel Hill Parking Deck Case

Monday Chapel Hill police arrested and charged a man after he allegedly sexually assaulted a person off West Rosemary Street on Sept. 13th. The assault took place in the parking deck of the Shortbread Lofts around 3 a.m.

Vernon Lamont Reed who is 46-years-old and is from Chapel Hill was charged with first degree forcible rape, robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, and kidnapping.

Chapel Hill Police Chief Chris Blue said” We would like to thank the community for the many tips that we’ve received in this very difficult case and our investigators have worked around the clock for more than two weeks to run those tips down. The tips, the immense amount of community interest in this case and the hard work of our investigations team are what have led us to the arrest today.” Reed is currently in the Orange County jail with a $500,000 bond. Read the full story in the link below.

SOURCE: abc11.com

