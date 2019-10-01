I Was Lying Says Black Girl Who Claimed That 3 White Boys Cut Her Dreadlocks At School

Monday a black girl that attends a Christian school in Virginia who accused three white sixth grade boys of cutting her dreadlocks and calling her ugly says she was lying about the attack. Last week Amari Allen who is 12-years-old said that she was playing at recess at Immanuel Christian School in Springfield when one boy grabbed her arms while another put his hands over her mouth and a third boy cut her hair. Allen said “They said my hair was nappy and I was ugly.”

The 12-year-old’s story received national attention partially because Vice President Mike Pence’s wife, Karen, teaches part-time at Immanuel Christian School. Monday Stephen Danish, the head of Immanuel Christian School said in a statement that Amari had “acknowledged that the allegations were false.” Read the full story in the link below.

SOURCE: nbcnews.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: