Man Struck By Lightning During A Trail Race Dies

Aerial view from Lions Head looking at Table Mountain with hiking trail, Cape Town, South Africa

Source: Dillemma Photography / Getty

A Facebook post from the organizers of the FlatRock 50K trail race at Elk City Lake Park race posted that 33-year-old Thomas Stanley a father of three died Saturday afternoon while running in the race. The post said he was struck by lightning just as he was approaching the finish line.

The organization [posted a quote from the family that said “the chances of being killed by a lightning strike are about one in a million, and Thomas was truly a one-in-a-million guy.”

It was reported that racers stopped and attempted CPR while some people drove their cars to the road that led to the finish line to make sure runners had shelter from the storm. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.

