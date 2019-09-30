CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Renee Spearman and Bishop Hezekiah Walker hits #14 on Billboard! New Radio One adds – WPZZ & WPZE

Hezekiah Walker

Source: Hezekiah Walker / Hezekiah Walker

(Hollywood, CA)  Featuring multiple Grammy winner Hezekiah Walker & Dr. Holly Carter, Stellar & Grammy nominee Renee Spearman’s new hit single “I LOVE HIM” (Billboard’s #1 Most Added Song at Radio) hits #14 this week on Billboard with new adds at Radio One in Atlanta and Richmond!

One of music’s top singer/songwriters, Renee Spearman has worked with some of music’s biggest stars including Yolanda Adams, Dr. Bobby Jones, and Byron Cage, just to name a few.  With 4 Billboard topping releases in a row, Renee’s career has soared on highly regarded indie powerhouse label JDI Records (Brent Jones, Beverly Crawford, Norman Hutchins, etc.)​​

​The highly-anticipated follow-up to “whoa to WOW!”, Renee’s hit CD which debuted #4 on Billboard & featured the choir classic “Great God”, Renee’s new hit CD “I LOVE HIM” features an all-star cast including not only the incomparable Hezekiah Walker but also gospel trailblazer Dorinda Clark-Cole, etc.  A sophisticated blend of praise & worship, contemporary gospel and traditional gospel, “I LOVE HIM” is the new powerhouse release by Grammy & Stellar nominee Renee Spearman!

“I Love Him” is now available everywhere !

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

Renee Spearman and Bishop Hezekiah Walker hits #14 on Billboard! New Radio One adds – WPZZ & WPZE was originally published on praiserichmond.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
California Governor Signs Bill Allowing College Athletes To…
 2 mins ago
09.30.19
Giuliani Subpoenaed By House Democrats For Ukraine Docs…
 14 mins ago
09.30.19
Vontaze Burfict Suspended By NFL For The Rest…
 32 mins ago
09.30.19
Man Struck By Lightning During A Trail Race…
 50 mins ago
09.30.19
White Students In Virginia Pin Down Black Classmate,…
 13 hours ago
09.30.19
Amber Guyger Tearfully Testifies In Murder Trial, Social…
 14 hours ago
09.30.19
Florida Police Office Fired After Arresting 6-Year-Old, 8-Year-Old…
 7 days ago
09.24.19
Legendary ABC News Journalist Cokie Roberts Dead At…
 2 weeks ago
09.18.19
World Trade Center Attacked
HBO 9/11 Documentary Airs Tonight
 3 weeks ago
09.11.19
Akili McDowell Of ‘David Makes Man’ Discusses His…
 4 weeks ago
09.06.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close