(Hollywood, CA) Featuring multiple Grammy winner Hezekiah Walker & Dr. Holly Carter, Stellar & Grammy nominee Renee Spearman’s new hit single “I LOVE HIM” (Billboard’s #1 Most Added Song at Radio) hits #14 this week on Billboard with new adds at Radio One in Atlanta and Richmond!

One of music’s top singer/songwriters, Renee Spearman has worked with some of music’s biggest stars including Yolanda Adams, Dr. Bobby Jones, and Byron Cage, just to name a few. With 4 Billboard topping releases in a row, Renee’s career has soared on highly regarded indie powerhouse label JDI Records (Brent Jones, Beverly Crawford, Norman Hutchins, etc.)​​

​The highly-anticipated follow-up to “whoa to WOW!”, Renee’s hit CD which debuted #4 on Billboard & featured the choir classic “Great God”, Renee’s new hit CD “I LOVE HIM” features an all-star cast including not only the incomparable Hezekiah Walker but also gospel trailblazer Dorinda Clark-Cole, etc. A sophisticated blend of praise & worship, contemporary gospel and traditional gospel, “I LOVE HIM” is the new powerhouse release by Grammy & Stellar nominee Renee Spearman!

“I Love Him” is now available everywhere !

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

Renee Spearman and Bishop Hezekiah Walker hits #14 on Billboard! New Radio One adds – WPZZ & WPZE was originally published on praiserichmond.com

The Belle Posted 11 hours ago

