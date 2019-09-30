Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Zach Williams and More Added to 50th Annual GMA Dove Awards, October 15

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Sept. 27, 2019) – The Gospel Music Association (GMA) announced another round of performances for the 50th Annual GMA Dove Awards, including a tribute celebrating Bill and Gloria Gaither. Bill Gaither along with the Gaither Vocal Band, Matt Maher, Mark Lowry, Bart Millard, Michael English, Russ Taff, and David Phelps will collaborate for this special segment. In addition, there will be performances throughout the evening from all New Artist of the Year nominees, including Riley Clemmons, Aaron Cole, Austin French, Josh Baldwin and Kelontae Gavin.

GMA also announced the first round of their star-studded presenter lineup, including Lauren Daigle, John Crist, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Zach Williams, Blanca, Brown Bannister, Don Moen, Evan Craft, Gloria Gaither, Nicole C. Mullen, Point of Grace, Shirley Caesar and William McDowell.

The awards show will be held ‘live’ on October 15 in Nashville, Tennessee and will air exclusively on TBN October 20 at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST. Previously announced performers include MercyMe, Lecrae, Phil Wickham, Brian Johnson and the Bethel Music Band, Steven Curtis Chapman, Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith, Cece Winans, TobyMac, Hillsong Worship and Kirk Franklin. More peformer and presenter announcements are forthcoming. Lauren Daigle leads artist nominations with six, followed by for KING & COUNTRY and Kirk Franklin with five nods each. Top nominated writer/producer Wayne Haun scored 10 nominations. View the full list of nominees here.

The 50th Annual GMA Dove Awards announced its continued partnership with CCLI to present the Worship Song of the Year Award. “For over 30 years CCLI has been empowering worship by providing affordable and legal content, resources and media in partnership with publishers, artists, songwriters and the church. The Gospel Music Association is at the core of that mission and we are proud to support the work of the GMA,” said President/CEO Christian Copyright Licensing International, Malcolm Hawker.

The 50th celebration will be a powerful evening paying tribute to 50 years of special appearances and sensational stage highlights over the decades. Performances representing Modern Rock, Rap/Hip Hop, Pop/Contemporary, Inspirational, Southern Gospel, Bluegrass, Country, Worship and more will make up an evening praising the rich musical diversity from the past, present and future of Gospel and Christian music. Nominees are determined by GMA’s professional members, and winners will be voted on by the entire GMA membership. For more information on the GMA Dove Awards, visit www.doveawards.com.

Viewers can locate this year’s Dove Awards broadcast on TBN by locating it on the network’s channel finder.

