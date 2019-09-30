Jennifer Lopez and Shakira Set to Perform During PEPSI SUPER BOWL LIV

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Pepsi, the NFL and Roc Nation announced cultural icons Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will perform during the PEPSI SUPER BOWL LIV HALFTIME SHOW on FOX at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. Pepsi and the NFL collaborated with Roc Nation to bring these two icons together for the first time ever, for what will be an unforgettable performance on the world’s biggest stage.

“Ever since I saw Diana Ross fly off into the sky at the Halftime Show, I dreamed of performing at the Super Bowl,” said Lopez. “And now it’s made even more special not only because it’s the NFL’s 100th anniversary, but also because I am performing with a fellow Latina. I can’t wait to show what us girls can do on the world’s biggest stage.”

“I’m so honored to be taking on one of the world’s biggest stages in the company of a fellow female artist to represent Latinos and Latinas from the U.S. and all over the world — and to top it off, on my birthday!” said Shakira. “This is a true American dream and we are going to bring the show of a lifetime!”

Jennifer Lopez is an award-winning singer, actress, producer, and entertainer who has established herself in music, film, and television. She is a successful recording and touring artist who has sold over 75 million records and has a cumulative worldwide box-office gross of over $3 billion. As an artist, fashion icon, entrepreneur, and a philanthropist, Jennifer Lopez has been named to the TIME 100 list, Forbes’ Most Powerful Celebrity, and People’s first “Most Beautiful Woman in the World”, in addition to being nominated for both Golden Globe and GRAMMY awards and receiving the MTV Video Vanguard Award. Most recently, Lopez spent Summer 2019 touring the globe with her electrifying sold-out It’s My Party tour. She can currently be seen on the big screen as the notorious Ramona in the critically-acclaimed box office smash, Hustlers. As one of most influential female artists in history, Jennifer Lopez defines what it means to be a global icon and the ultimate multi-hyphenate. As one of the most influential female artists in history, Jennifer Lopez defines what it means to be a global icon and the ultimate multi-hyphenate.

Shakira is a Colombian singer-songwriter and multi-GRAMMY® award winner. She has sold over 75 million records worldwide and has won numerous awards including three GRAMMYs®, eleven Latin GRAMMYs®, and several World Music Awards, American Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards, to name a few. She is the only artist from South America to have a number one song in the U.S., has had four of the 20 top-selling hits of the last decade, and is one of the top-5 YouTube artists of all time. Shakira’s last album “El Dorado” charted #1 on iTunes in 37 Countries, won Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2017 Latin GRAMMY® Awards, and Best Latin Pop Album at the 2018 GRAMMY® Awards. With over 10 billion streams, it is one of the most-streamed female albums of all time. In November 2018 she wrapped her hugely successful El Dorado World Tour.

Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Announcement

The Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show is the most-watched musical performance of the year, with nearly 100 million viewers tuning in to last year’s show. Super Bowl LIV marks Pepsi’s eighth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show and 18th year as an NFL partner. Past halftime performances include Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Prince, Madonna and more.

The Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show telecast will be produced by NFL Network with Ricky Kirshner serving as executive producer, and Hamish Hamilton serving as director. Roc Nation will serve as producers and strategic entertainment advisors of the live performance.

