KIM FIELDS Set to Serve Her Fans Something News

NEW YORK, September 29, 2019 – Lifetime’s highly anticipated holiday movie, You Light Up My Christmas, starring and executive produced by veteran actress, Kim Fields sets new premiere date for Sunday, December 1st at 8pm ET/PT. Initially set to debut on December 14th, positive reaction to the network’s announced slate of holiday films prompted the earlier date to satisfy excited fans.

You Light Up My Christmas is part of Lifetime’s annual It’s a Wonderful Lifetime programming event, kicking off October 25 and continuing through December 25. With 60 plus days of holiday movies totaling over 1000 hours, It’s A Wonderful Lifetime features some of television and music’s most beloved stars. Inspired by a true story, the film features actress Kim Fields as Emma Simmons, a Phoenix-based real estate broker.

Two weeks before Christmas, she returns to her hometown of Cherry Creek and realizes that her family’s pioneer Christmas light factory, is not as festive as it used to be.

Even worse, she learns that the factory, which has been in her family for generations, is on the verge of closing. During her stay, Emma reconnects with old friends and acquaintances, among them Ben Shields (Adrian Holmes), her childhood friend and high school sweetheart whose heart she broke when she left Cherry Creek without any warning or explanation.

Emma and Ben rekindle their love for one another and work together to help Cherry Creek find its light again. The film is directed by Rhonda F. Baraka, written by Barbara Kymlicka and executive produced by Fields, Tim Johnson and Art Rutter.

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

