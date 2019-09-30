CLOSE
Clueless Actress Stacey Dash Arrested for Domestic Battery

FOX, 20th Century FOX Television, FX Networks And National Geographic Channel's 2014 Emmy Award Nominee Celebration

Source: Jennifer Lourie / Getty

To the surprise of many Clueless star Stacey Dash, 52 has been arrested for domestic batter.

The actress was arrested some time over the weekend in Florida when police were called to her home in Pasco County, Florida, following reports of a fight between her and husband Jeffrey Marty.

Police reports state that Dash was accused of pushing and slapping her husband in the face.  However her manager said that she was acting in self defense.

As a result she has been charged with domestic battery and is now being held on a $500 bond.

Clueless Actress Stacey Dash Arrested for Domestic Battery was originally published on praiserichmond.com

