Faith Walking: Let God Be Your Motivation

Get Up Erica
| 09.30.19
What is the thing you’re pushing for most? In today’s “Faith Walking,” Erica Campbell discusses how being a child of God supersedes artificial motivation. When God’s at the center, you’re always a winner! Press play…

Scripture to reflect on today as you reflect on what’s at center…

Psalms 127:1 – “Unless the LORD builds a house, the work of the builders is wasted. Unless the LORD protects a city, guarding it with sentries will do no good.”

Hebrews 3:4“For every house is built by someone, but God is the builder of everything.”

