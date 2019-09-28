Snoop Dogg Mourns the Death of His 10-Day-Old Grandson

Snoop Dogg’s grandson, Kai Love, has passed away.

On Thursday, the 47-year-old rapper’s son, Corde Broadus, shared the tragic news via Instagram.

His caption read “Kai Love 9/15/19 – 9/25/19, son Kai brought so much love and positivity into this world. His energy will live on and these 10 days of love will always be special to us. Let’s all cherish life and those we love while we are here. Thank you.”

Snoop’s son also shared a video of the little one receiving a kiss from his sibling in the hospital, along with a photo of a dry erase board hanging outside of the hospital room. The board listed the child’s name and the words “love [and] light.”

In a comment he shared that the baby “died in my arms.”

Snoop Dogg also shared a message on Instagram. “My son did all he needed to do in his 10 days here on earth. He has now graduated and continuing to do work. He died in my arms and that feeling of energy will never leave me. Kai wants all of you to kno he’s doing great and wants to continue to inspire those who light is dim,” he shares. “It makes perfect sense to me why 2 spiritual loving and healing people like me and Soraya was given an angel like Kai and now we will use his energy to raise 11 to the best person she can be for ALL of us.”

He adds, “Life is beautiful y’all and I want y’all to know Soraya is at peace and is moving forward with huge smiles and A little baby running around thinking she grown. Just want to use my spotlight for happiness and growth and not anything less than. Thank you! Now let’s get back to our soul purpose.”

