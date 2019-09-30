The site of what will become the future home of the National Museum of Gospel Music was blessed Thursday as plans for its construction continue.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Religious leaders gathered at 33rd and Indiana Avenue in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood for the ceremony which also honored Dr. Thomas Dorsey, who’s considered the father of gospel music. The intersection was once home to the historic Pilgrim Baptist Church. The church was destroyed by an accidental fire in 2006.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

The National Museum of Gospel Music is the brainchild of Don Jackson, founder of the Stellar Awards. The proposed 45,000-square-foot facility is expected to cost $50 million to build. Supporters said they’ve received $20 million in pledges from church memberships, along with local and state officials.

The museum is set to open in 2022.

Source: ABC Chicago

Stellar Awards Founder Building National Museum of Gospel Music was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

tkminspired Posted 56 mins ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: