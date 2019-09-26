Richmond, VA – September 25, 2019 — Stellar and Dove Award Nominated artist G.I. is back! And for the first time ever, they are emerging with a live album. On December 15th, 2018, the group celebrated their 20 year anniversary with a live recording/concert. The special event was held at Speaking Spirit Ministries located in Richmond VA. Sheilah Belle (The Belle Report/Praise 104.7FM) served as the MC for the evening. That night, fans were treated to a stellar performance of G.I.’s current and past hits over their 20 year career. There were even special appearances from past group members, which made the night even more exciting. G.I. has always been known to have solid and healthy relationships with past and present group members. That’s one of the awesome things about the brothers of G.I.: they are an example of what real brothers should be. Often times, groups experience member changes, leading to dissolved relationships outside of the group. However, this has never been the case for G.I. The fellas have always supported each other regardless of member status.

The lead single “SO GOOD Live” was released on September 20th. “SO GOOD Live” is laced with beautiful smooth harmonies that G.I. fans have grown to love over the years, intricate arranged live music, and a power-packed message proclaiming that through it all, God has been “SO GOOD!” Group member Lamonte Harris says, “We believe this song resonates with people so much because regardless of what every believer has gone through, at the end of the day, we all can say that God has been SO GOOD to us!”

Click below to check out “So Good Live”

hyperurl.co/yp5cd5

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

G.I. Releases “So Good Live” and Prepares for First Live Album in their 20 Year Career was originally published on praiserichmond.com

The Belle Posted 11 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: