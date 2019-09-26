CLOSE
Nick Cannon Gets New Daytime Talk Show Set For 2020 Debut!!

Nick Cannon has proved to be a master at hosting TV shows. According to deadline, he is finally set to make his debut as a daytime TV talk show host on his own platform.

