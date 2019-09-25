Girl Chat With Erica Campbell: What’s It Mean To Be More Than Pretty? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The day has come! Erica Campbell‘s new book, More Than Pretty, is here and it speaks directly to “doing the soul work that uncovers your true beauty.”

“I wrote this book to share my heart. We all go through some of the same things in life. Whether its insecurity, anger, sadness, confusion, or fear we are all trying to figure life out. The book starts with a personal assessment of why you feel what you feel. What is the source of those feelings? When we realize we can be better- just by knowing ourselves and being honest- that’s life changing. And having God guide us through the process is all we need to be free, happy, and fulfilled. Let’s all do the soul work to uncover who God made us to be and discover the beauty inside us,” Erica said about her book recently.

This week, she and her friends gathered in studio to chat about the pressures of being a pretty woman.

