NC Man Goes On Trial After Murder Of His Mother And Girlfriend In 2015

Brandon Lee of Cary, North Carolina begins trial Wednesday, September 25 after admitting to killing and keeping his mother on ice for a week and strangling his girlfriend to death in 2015.

Christa Lee, 58 and Krystal Hylton, 28, the victims Brandon Lee confessed to killing to a 9-1-1 dispatcher. He claimed, his mother was out of self-defense and he kept her on ice for a week prior to killing his girlfriend.

“My girlfriend was seeing someone else and lying to me and I ended up choking her too”, Lee explained to the 9-1-1 dispatcher. Coworkers of Hyltons’ told ABC 11 that Lee became jealous after finding out she was dating a fellow coworker.

According to ABC 11, Lee felt destroyed by what took place and he told 9-1-1, “Give me the chair, whatever you need me to do. This is just a terrible tragedy that happened.”

