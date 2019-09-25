“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Childhood Cancer

Working Mom Wednesday With Melissa Wade
| 09.25.19
St. Jude Patients

Source: St. Jude / Radio One

It’s National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and Dr. Bell from St. Jude Research Hospital was our guest.

Heaven forbids that your child is diagnosed with cancer but there are families who are going through that right now.

Dr. Bell gives us first hand advice on what questions to ask and steps to take if your child is diagnosed.  Is this a death sentence and how much research is being done to help the kids?

Listen as Dr. Bell talks with Melissa Wade during her Working Mom Wednesday segment presented by:

BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD OF NORTH CAROLINA OFFERING A VARIETY OF PLANS FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY, SERVING NORTH CAROLINA FOR OVER 85 YEARS.

About Dr. Bell:

Jessica Bell, MD
St. Jude Affiliate Clinic at Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital
301 Hawthorne Lane, Suite 100 Charlotte, NC 28204
Office (704)384-1900
Fax (704)384-1919
Medical School:
Wake Forest University
(2002)
Internship:
University of North Carolina School of Medicine 2003
Residency:
University of North Carolina School of Medicine 2005
Fellowship:
University of North Carolina School of Medicine 2008
Board Certifications:
Pediatrics
Pediatric Hematology-Oncology
